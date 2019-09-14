As Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lowered Holding by $1.66 Million; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $901,824 as Market Value Rose

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 42,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 160,049 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, down from 202,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 105,893 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES ON DATA; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 70,403 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Century Cos reported 7.72M shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Lp reported 18,215 shares. Auxier Asset has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,235 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,188 shares. 78,716 were reported by Jacobs Ca. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,266 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 64,709 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 825 are owned by Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.49% or 903,594 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 15,851 shares to 38,615 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.