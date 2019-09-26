As Loews (L) Stock Price Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 252,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98M, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 551,804 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 9,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 290,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 178,390 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at L’ATTITUDE – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “L Brands Analyst Day Has Wall Street Playing Wait-And-See On Victoria’s Secret Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Conagra Brands Earnings Beat Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 132,143 shares to 475,129 shares, valued at $23.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,283 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,835 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Jane Street Gru Limited Company owns 21,577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% or 13,311 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management stated it has 0.87% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Beck Mack Oliver has 4,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Texas-based Next Financial Gru has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 13,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life holds 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 220 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Mufg Americas owns 1,149 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 22,445 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 199,924 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 22,700 shares to 399,520 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,890 shares, and cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 181 shares. 21,538 are owned by Chem National Bank. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 7,600 shares. Spc Fincl Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Utah Retirement Sys holds 141,045 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sunbelt Securities reported 32,006 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mairs & invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 23,223 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Limited. Salem Counselors accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc has 1.10 million shares. Daiwa Secs owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 29,003 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 70,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.