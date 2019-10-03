As Loews (L) Stock Price Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Decreased Position; Tiger Eye Capital Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.18 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $246.85. About 1.73M shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corporation (L) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 55,322 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 61,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Loews Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 1.20M shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 260,900 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru owns 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 21,577 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 418,169 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 14,250 shares. Heritage Corporation has 4,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.16M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Hartford Inv has 29,776 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 59,383 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 54,325 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Franklin Resource Inc reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 28.70M shares.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shareholders Booked A 36% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail in retreat on growth concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 3,385 shares to 25,686 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow plunges more than 450 points as Wall Street continues its rough start to the fourth quarter – CNBC” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We’re Excited To See How Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,370 shares to 146,099 shares, valued at $25.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 159,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,618 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company accumulated 862 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.86% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cls Invests Ltd Co invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,045 were reported by Fifth Third Bankshares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP holds 405,079 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 338,616 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 56,107 shares. Westover Advisors Lc owns 11,362 shares. Mirador Partners LP reported 1,578 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Praesidium Management Co Limited Liability Co holds 10.59% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 619,256 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 23,620 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 28,235 shares. Redwood Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 13,241 shares.