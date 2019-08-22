As Loews (L) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Position by $319,647; Fairview Capital Investment Management Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 18,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 365,552 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.85M, up from 347,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 229,845 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 6,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 52,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 59,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 29,803 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 6,336 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 7,189 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel accumulated 107,001 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,021 shares. Franklin Res owns 8.75M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsrs holds 0.1% or 2,093 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Ltd Liability holds 30,900 shares. Texas Cap National Bank & Trust Tx accumulated 3,443 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First United Savings Bank Tru owns 13,081 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 280,362 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na, Missouri-based fund reported 64,519 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 229 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 39,657 shares to 432,112 shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI) by 2,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,402 shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Co Of Virginia Va has 0.08% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 12,612 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,555 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 240,275 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 958,653 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 421,158 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl N A reported 27,400 shares. Heritage Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 324,781 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 35,202 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Group holds 0% or 17,614 shares. The California-based Ssi Investment Management has invested 0.07% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 8,203 are held by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Hartford Inv Co holds 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 30,238 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 117,739 shares.