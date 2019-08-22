As Loews (L) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Cut Its Position; As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Increased Stake

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 11,729 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 6,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.86 million, down from 6,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.07 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 118,574 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement System has 367,804 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 365 shares. 39,357 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 23,045 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 15,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 589,663 shares. Axa holds 0.11% or 589,546 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,726 shares. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc Incorporated has 1.35% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 567,023 shares. Asset Management One, a Japan-based fund reported 121,256 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Lc holds 345,865 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Net invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1,348 shares to 14,308 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. The insider Steil Jack E bought $2,597. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares were bought by Scully Mary Ann. Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of stock. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. 108 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $1,395 were bought by Jones Thomas Randy. Another trade for 86 shares valued at $1,111 was bought by Poynot Steven.