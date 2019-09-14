As Loews (L) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut by $4.50 Million Its Holding; Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Holder Sg Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $16.47 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 83,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 76,951 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 160,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 913,385 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 558.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 433,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 511,172 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, up from 77,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 285,001 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,869 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 38,932 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has invested 1.87% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 568,230 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 1,149 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 305,808 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Howe Rusling owns 36 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 9,474 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands Needs Major Shakeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) Upcoming 1.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands, Inc. (LB), GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) & Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) – Class Action Update – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 17,600 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp The (NYSE:PGR).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 82,700 shares to 775,200 shares, valued at $120.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 106,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,377 shares, and cut its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).