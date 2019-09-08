As Loews (L) Market Value Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Position; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $732,000 as Valuation Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 1.08M shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 717,844 shares to 89,036 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 715,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,568 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,910 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 122,994 shares. Cambridge Research, Iowa-based fund reported 4,671 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 8,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Parkside Bancshares And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 242 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 10,527 shares. 445,161 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking. Andra Ap reported 0.17% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 5,466 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 390,675 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,000 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Telos Inc reported 1.32% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Inc has 1.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 97,000 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.48% or 165,117 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management holds 3,767 shares. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Com owns 41,975 shares. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 10.95M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 5.42 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc has 12,878 shares. Chatham Cap Gp owns 0.85% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,841 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

