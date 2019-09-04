As Loews (L) Market Value Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Holding Maintained by Callahan Advisors Llc

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 121.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 7,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 211,518 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 15,929 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares to 9,340 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,000 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,347 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.