As Loews (L) Market Value Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Position by $1.49 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Increased by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 10,318 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 6,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 832,790 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.53 million, up from 805,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 913,385 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B

