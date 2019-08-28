As Loews (L) Market Valuation Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Increased Its Position; As Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) Stock Value Rose, Zebra Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $790,160

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 884,758 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 558,318 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

