As Loews (L) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered by $810,000 Its Holding; Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding as Stock Declined

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 117,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 700,856 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.55M, down from 817,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 38,398 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 53,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 913,385 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 151,699 shares to 295,852 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LWC) by 878,489 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 22,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.