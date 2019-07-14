As Loews (L) Market Valuation Rose, Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $803,324; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.53 Million

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 17,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,865 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 328,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 910,680 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 155,723 shares to 158,586 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares to 491,226 shares, valued at $38.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. The insider TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495. TISCH JAMES S had sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614 on Monday, February 11.