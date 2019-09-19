As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Decreased Its Position by $1.58 Million; Delta Asset Management Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $341,562

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 205,307 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.84M, down from 207,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.81 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 244,761 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.98M, down from 249,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $397.04. About 757,065 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com owns 3,802 shares. Excalibur Mgmt owns 1,771 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.18% or 200,842 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 1,685 shares. Sandler Mgmt owns 25,956 shares. 18,835 are held by James Investment Inc. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A owns 11,081 shares. Synovus owns 0.38% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 70,272 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 471 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 8,309 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability has 148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 79,100 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers accumulated 670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 608 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.73 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

