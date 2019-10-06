As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Rodgers Brothers Lifted Holding by $537,603; Phoenix Investment Adviser Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 1,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,577 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 820,629 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 111,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 782,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackenzie Corp invested in 150,894 shares. Schroder holds 0% or 92,593 shares. Voya Invest Lc reported 165,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 25,800 shares. 1.79M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 505,131 shares. Tekla Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,671 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) holds 11,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis stocks mostly lower as euphoria over banking bill fades in face of tricky U.S. Senate path – MarketWatch” on September 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Khiron Life Sciences Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Risky Is Aurora Cannabis’ Big Bet on Cannabis 2.0? – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,079 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).