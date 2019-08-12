As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised by $11.40 Million Its Position; Cbs (CBS) Stake Raised by Shapiro Capital Management Llc

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 166,300 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.92M, up from 128,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $376.93. About 631,410 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 120,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.38 billion, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 2.42M shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 11/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO AIR ’60 MINUTES’ DANIELS PIECE MARCH 18:BUZZFEED; 16/05/2018 – National Amusements, acting by written consent, amends $CBS bylaws to require certain board actions with respect to dividends be approved by a supermajority of the CBS BOD.Move designed to prevent CBS BOD from diluting NAI vote. CBS sources tell me they are not surprised; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with Redstone; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11,900 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 40,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,900 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

