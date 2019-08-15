As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Martin Currie LTD Lowered Its Holding by $4.65 Million; Heritage Investors Management Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) Has Trimmed by $342,630 as Stock Declined

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 15,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 37,060 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 52,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $372.52. About 651,962 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 197,064 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70 million, down from 199,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 3.11 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,303 shares to 3,422 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 20,838 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 130,002 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co holds 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 4,965 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 871,886 shares. 55,157 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Grassi Management invested 1.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cleararc reported 13,974 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma invested in 0.05% or 2,559 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated stated it has 9,532 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Commerce Al stated it has 4.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Paradigm Asset Limited owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 48,105 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 12,523 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. 1,354 shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR, worth $509,534.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset holds 35,965 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 31,399 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 1,356 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mai has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Leavell Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 26,332 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Becker Management accumulated 827 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 4,022 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arcadia Mi invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 320 shares. Bp Plc holds 26,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Aviance Management Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 10,240 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,553 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares to 128,929 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.