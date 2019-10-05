As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Great Point Partners Lowered Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 billion, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7153. About 167,676 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 1,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 17,357 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Llc reported 8,167 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 148,504 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 33 shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.93% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 11,361 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 48,032 are held by Finemark Retail Bank &. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stock Yards Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 1,177 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 70,272 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pension Ser owns 279,188 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Co has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 599 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 454,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 2.74% or 109,800 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,602 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Poland approved to buy $6.5B worth of F-35s built in Fort Worth – Dallas Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Navy inks test trial contracts for littoral combat ships – Washington Business Journal” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman lands $1.4B defense contract with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) by 997,600 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $14.85B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma As.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, up 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.