As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Chatham Capital Group Upped Stake by $374,253; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Boosted Holding by $10.27 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 256,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 22.12M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888.85M, up from 21.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 10.12 million shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $397.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 21,140 shares to 236,324 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Mlp Inc & Enr (MIE) by 35,403 shares to 273,640 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,585 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

