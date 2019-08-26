As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Raised by $454,200 Its Stake; As Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) Share Price Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 49,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 670,306 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 1,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 86,210 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 84,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $379.22. About 503,925 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Res Fund stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 33 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 700,533 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru holds 82,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 521,935 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co has 3,356 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 49,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 29,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 47,418 are held by Grace & White Ny. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc owns 11,312 shares. 9,715 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 65,874 shares. First Manhattan reported 3,825 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.11% stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18,405 shares to 56,970 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,304 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,670 shares to 2,170 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,553 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,573 shares. Blume has 150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 3,100 shares. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru Company holds 1,141 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 887 shares. Grisanti Cap Lc invested 4.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). King Wealth has invested 1.63% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 4,888 shares. 54,753 were reported by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation. 7,218 were reported by Advisory Research. Pacific Heights Asset Management stated it has 85,000 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings.

