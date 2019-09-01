As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Washington Capital Management Trimmed by $750,000 Its Position; Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Has Upped Whitestone Reit (WSR) Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Whitestone Reit (WSR) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.67% . The institutional investor held 147,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 116,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Whitestone Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 188,859 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 09/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT SAYS EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDS THAT CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR ALL” OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Whitestone REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSR); 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT WSR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $136.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – 3.9% SAME STORE NOI GROWTH IN WHOLLY OWNED PORTFOLIO IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Hldrs Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 5,394 shares to 167,745 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 56,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,931 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold WSR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Company Adviser has invested 0.08% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). 150,942 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Sg Americas Secs reported 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Marshall Wace Llp holds 11,004 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn invested in 1,000 shares. 102,298 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. 15,403 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,009 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 227,926 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). 39,336 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank. Hl Fincl Lc owns 44,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 150,202 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 219,722 shares. Cap Investment Llc holds 10,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 31,399 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 728 shares. Schroder Inv Group holds 0.05% or 112,458 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 0.08% or 679 shares. Narwhal Mngmt stated it has 13,592 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 19,561 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0.38% stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Keystone Fincl Planning reported 5,239 shares stake. Riverhead invested in 0.09% or 7,028 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 11,148 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Cap Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,678 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Trust Com has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Commerce Bank holds 322,897 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Llc owns 0.85% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 127,969 shares.

