As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed by $321,900 Its Position; Aes (AES) Holder Gateway Advisory Decreased Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 38,234 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 39,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.32. About 680,293 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 2.23M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares to 37,829 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).