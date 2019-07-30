As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Financial Counselors Has Lifted Stake by $1.85 Million; Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Holder Phocas Financial Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.61M market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 585,726 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131)

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,901 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 21,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 626,047 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 15,336 shares. 2,788 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Ca. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,295 shares. Pinnacle Inc owns 42,770 shares. American Int Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 125,078 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd accumulated 3,021 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Profund Advsr Llc reported 4,703 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 7,828 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 17,729 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Company invested in 3,921 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alley Limited Liability holds 2.49% or 28,207 shares. Putnam Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.76% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 71,348 shares to 13,448 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 366,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares to 16,411 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc..