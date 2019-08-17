As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Has Lowered by $7.08 Million Its Stake; As Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Market Valuation Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Cut Holding by $2.23 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 23,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 117,971 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.41M, down from 141,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 445,754 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Oshkosh Corporation’s (NYSE:OSK) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oshkosh Corporation Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Corporation to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd invested in 8,099 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 29,717 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability holds 8,283 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 25,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.55% or 5.72M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 73,140 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 15,307 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 810 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 265,288 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 399 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 249,228 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S had bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “After Hitting An All-Time High, Lockheed Martin Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.1% or 744 shares in its portfolio. 16,336 are held by D L Carlson Grp Inc. Griffin Asset has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Co owns 992 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). M&R Management invested in 0.06% or 800 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co holds 1,500 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.55% or 4,512 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners owns 42,770 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Washington owns 24,042 shares. Aqr Capital, a Connecticut-based fund reported 384,416 shares.