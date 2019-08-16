As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Argent Trust Company Increased by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Upped Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB)

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 13,934 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 9,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $373.46. About 1.01M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America holds 0.03% or 708 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Com owns 1.54% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 30,528 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 148 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chesley Taft Limited Com accumulated 3,938 shares or 0.1% of the stock. American Savings Bank reported 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated invested in 1,020 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 7,581 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc accumulated 70,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 47,824 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,245 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited owns 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,647 shares. First Amer Comml Bank has 29,503 shares. Blume Management reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,216 shares to 32,245 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,842 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.