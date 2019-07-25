As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Washington Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Atricure (ATRC) Valuation Declined While Kopp Investment Advisors Has Upped by $756,262 Its Position

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $370.14. About 824,106 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 51,976 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 34,550 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 55 were reported by Ima Wealth. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stephens Ar owns 14,331 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 92,900 are owned by Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.14M shares. Carret Asset Ltd Com holds 2,169 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 1,049 shares stake. Whalerock Point Prns reported 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 772 shares. Diversified Co accumulated 1,214 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0.01% or 198,099 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F. GORDON ILENE S had bought 750 shares worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

