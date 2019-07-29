As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $4.35 Million; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Barbara Oil Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $390.15. About 558,337 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $369.64. About 502,913 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beacon Group Incorporated invested in 1,653 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability accumulated 60,008 shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0.11% or 1,561 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 19,292 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 13,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth accumulated 0.64% or 3,421 shares. J Goldman And Lp owns 9,567 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested in 0.09% or 830 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Patten Inc accumulated 2,334 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 160 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A stated it has 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,678 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12 million for 20.32 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.