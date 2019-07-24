As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $4.35 Million Its Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Rose, Hartford Financial Management Increased Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $368.24. About 1.47 million shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 13,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 31,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 9.29 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,158 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,512 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 40,786 shares. Cahill Fin owns 5,155 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs invested in 291,269 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 14.90 million shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 49 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.88 million shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,953 shares. Sky Invest Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Associated Banc reported 698,753 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 24,848 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Johnson Counsel holds 0.98% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 476,372 shares stake.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,377 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,647 shares. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has 254,680 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,938 shares. 1,326 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Amica Mutual has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,046 shares. Blue Capital Incorporated invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Global Limited holds 24,433 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 105,627 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 2,799 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 16,945 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greystone Managed Invs has 0.74% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 41,683 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv holds 0.29% or 4,024 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Connors Investor Services has 26,152 shares.

