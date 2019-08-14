As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Webster Bank Lowered Stake by $1.91 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Increased Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) as Market Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 428,677 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS)

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank analyzed 6,367 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $106.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $377.22. About 952,978 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 223,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 10,269 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 9,753 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 1.25 million shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 65,457 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 4,578 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 53,374 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 1.41 million shares. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Prescott General Prns Limited Liability Co owns 1.14 million shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. 39,752 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 18,589 shares. 32,574 are owned by Eagle Boston Incorporated.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.94 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,457 shares to 18,075 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 324,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Service invested in 26,152 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) has invested 0.59% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.83% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 1,129 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 9,958 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Ins. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Thornburg Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 308,302 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% stake. 3,513 are held by Bryn Mawr. Massachusetts-based Boston Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Haverford Tru Co reported 0.18% stake. Hartford Mgmt reported 27,306 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bath Savings Tru holds 0.11% or 1,749 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. Another trade for 1,354 shares valued at $509,534 was made by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.