As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lifted Its Position by $578,344; Richard C Young & Company Upped Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position by $876,960; Stock Price Rose

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 422.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 5,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.54. About 478,364 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 1,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 430,941 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.48 million, up from 429,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $376.06. About 453,864 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 26,227 shares. Ls Advisors Lc stated it has 4,021 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 3,100 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 11,284 shares. Atria Investments has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cambridge holds 0.01% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank Communications reported 1,789 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department invested in 0.05% or 1,486 shares. Financial Consulate Inc owns 3,056 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 833 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 20,689 shares. Fincl Advisory Service holds 0.16% or 2,653 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And owns 650 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co Ltd accumulated 18,797 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blue Edge Capital Llc has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 22,189 shares to 129,850 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 10,489 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 3,375 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 291,015 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 47,000 shares. Kanawha Limited Com has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,900 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc invested in 4,315 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,850 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% or 6,328 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Management Co has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Phocas Financial reported 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 10,057 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al reported 24,504 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings.