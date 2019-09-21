As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Increased Its Position; Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $604,091 as Market Valuation Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 12,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 983,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.09M, down from 996,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 147,780 shares to 448,475 shares, valued at $38.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 479,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares to 1,916 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,703 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.