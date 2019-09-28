As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Held by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 1744.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 111,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 118,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16M, up from 6,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,617 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7,254 shares to 4,080 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,162 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.