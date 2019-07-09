As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose, Holder Webster Bank Decreased Stake by $1.91 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $979.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $36.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.98. About 3.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $367.93. About 356,737 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.18 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million. Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 324,674 shares to 602,534 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.