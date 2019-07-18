As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Welch Group Increased Stake by $990,000; Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined While Suntrust Banks Boosted Its Position

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $111.66. About 3.25 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,473 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66 million, up from 82,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $355.67. About 1.36 million shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Toth Advisory has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Creative Planning accumulated 40,584 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 1,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc holds 0.04% or 5,884 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.07% or 228,319 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jacobs Ca has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alpha Windward Llc reported 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 800 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 967 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.22% or 1.74 million shares. Sol Com stated it has 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.78% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 36,512 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 68,100 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,199 shares to 961,532 shares, valued at $106.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 36,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,152 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

