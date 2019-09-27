As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (Put) (TMO) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) (TMO) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 1.62M shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $392.92. About 862,295 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.55M shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $747.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 343,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 322,797 shares to 410,297 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 186,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc (Call).