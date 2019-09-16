As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Holding by $1.39 Million; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $1.51 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 17,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 77,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, up from 60,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 1.54 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,784 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83M, down from 22,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

