As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Adirondack Trust Co Lifted Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Westend Advisors Trimmed by $6.80 Billion Its Position

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 50,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 255,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.25 billion, down from 306,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 15.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $379.7. About 376,724 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 39,810 shares to 194,354 shares, valued at $24.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP) by 90 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 7 (IEF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sikorsky Combat Rescue Helicopter Approved to Enter Production – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Defending Your Portfolio With Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “3 defense firms win $100M+ in contracts with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

