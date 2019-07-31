As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Webster Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.91 Million; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Value Declined, Peavine Capital Management Has Cut by $5.11 Million Its Holding

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $365.96. About 272,277 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 267,544 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Huntington Bank & Trust has 149,979 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes Company has invested 1.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Shell Asset holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 47,219 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca, a California-based fund reported 810 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.28% or 23,297 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP has 0.3% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 30,442 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 93 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Artemis Invest Llp owns 86,006 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,283 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,592 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.31% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Launch Fairings Up: Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for July 25 Liftoff – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 324,674 shares to 602,534 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 28,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.37 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 147,438 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.15% or 76,680 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 1.35% or 342,552 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 9,387 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.88M shares. Oregon-based Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 451,964 shares. Pnc Finance Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.46% stake. Amp Capital Investors has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 13,670 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 9,098 shares.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walmart Earnings Beat Analyst Expectations Behind Strong E-Commerce Growth – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Inside Walmart’s Year-Long Project To Be A Shipper Of Choice – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell 11.3% in March – Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bentonville Vs. Bezos: Walmart Fires Return Salvo In Delivery War With Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.