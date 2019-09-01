As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Stake by $321,900; D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose While Greenhaven Associates Lowered Position by $3.01 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 38,234 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 39,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 73,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 8.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.59 million, down from 8.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 3,746 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,772 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas reported 738 shares. Geller Ltd Liability invested in 1,820 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 115,367 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. At National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 923 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh owns 1,976 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sabal Tru Company reported 54,128 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5,069 shares. 183,121 were reported by Clearbridge Investments. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,731 shares. Winfield Associates reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability has 3,470 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares to 37,829 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.