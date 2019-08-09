As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Upped Position; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Boosted Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 44,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 152,767 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.86 million, up from 108,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $377.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Co reported 3,938 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 465 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.66% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,686 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 93 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 58,871 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Johnson Counsel holds 0.09% or 14,159 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.2% or 78,757 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.59% or 430,941 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt Lp reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv accumulated 4,024 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 280,000 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 82,215 shares stake.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 733,220 shares to 962,276 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 258,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,868 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.