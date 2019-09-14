As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Stake; Reaves W H & Company Increased Southwest Gas Com (SWX) Holding by $16.34 Million as Stock Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (SWX) by 149.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 183,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 306,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.45 million, up from 122,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 194,131 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,595 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $62.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 8,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,246 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited reported 46,905 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,610 shares. Tributary Capital Management owns 4,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 157 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 44,800 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,945 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 547 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Lc owns 6,202 shares. State Street reported 1.73M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 119,188 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 0.1% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Reaves W H & stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Gas declares $0.545 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 2,241 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 46,751 shares. Monetary Inc reported 8,390 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Company holds 0.17% or 1,779 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 1,064 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 7,983 shares. Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.24% or 12,892 shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co owns 0.94% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,802 shares. Orrstown holds 2,244 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Com Of Vermont invested in 12,525 shares. Karp Capital accumulated 0.32% or 2,776 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 0.01% or 1,058 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares to 79,373 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in Class C.