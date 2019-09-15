As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $5.03 Million; White Elm Capital Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Vision Cap stated it has 1.54% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 1,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advsrs invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,810 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.44% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,755 shares. The Washington-based S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Opus Inv Management holds 2,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The California-based First Republic Invest Inc has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rech And Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). King Luther Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,597 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability reported 952 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares to 1,916 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,125 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

