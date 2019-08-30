As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased by $6.00 Million Its Stake; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $766,080

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $384.29. About 298,110 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $365. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares to 454,668 shares, valued at $48.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc accumulated 3,524 shares. Kessler Grp Lc invested in 8,403 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Washington-based Cwh Capital has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lynch And In owns 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,941 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,251 shares. Qs Investors owns 68,237 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ent stated it has 7,709 shares. Art has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 102,476 shares. Ckw Fincl Group Inc invested in 200 shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 25,944 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 7,245 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Bessemer Securities Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Chester Capital Advisors holds 1,848 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.86 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dynetics Technical Solutions wins US Army’s priority strategic hypersonics program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.29 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 35,022 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.08% or 1,970 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp accumulated 0.19% or 21,953 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 91,171 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Arrow Fincl holds 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,245 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 3,279 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,156 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 28,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 4,021 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,156 shares. Roberts Glore & Communication Inc Il invested 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Da Davidson And Co invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.