As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Holder King Wealth Management Group Decreased Stake; Beddow Capital Management Cut Position in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by $556,140

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 4.16 million shares traded or 154.38% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $366.78. About 1.06M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.41 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,533 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,866 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability. Indiana Investment Com invested in 0.14% or 872 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 5,000 were accumulated by Ally Finance. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 8,707 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 35,071 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has 0.64% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,709 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 45,757 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,945 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 1.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Limited invested in 1,500 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mc Ijh (IJH) by 9,128 shares to 43,356 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lqd (LQD) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces US Army Awards it $492 Million Contract for HIMARS Launchers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 5,931 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,360 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.13% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 23,007 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 40,900 shares. Capital World has 1.34M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 3,795 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 39 shares. 30,017 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,474 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap holds 1.08% or 20,333 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 156,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 170,137 shares.