As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Stadion Money Management Lowered Stake by $321,981; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Passport Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $392.66. About 1.55M shares traded or 45.67% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.63 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 29,480 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $32.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 201,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.12% or 369,118 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 13,222 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. 8,390 were reported by Monetary Management Grp Inc. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 3,553 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ima Wealth holds 55 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,023 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 628 shares in its portfolio. Archon Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.78% or 52,500 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 2.37% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California-based Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Personal Cap Corp has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

