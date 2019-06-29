As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Stake; Alliancebernstein LP Has Decreased Its Insperity (NSP) Holding as Share Price Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37 million shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 133,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 138,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 528,123 shares traded or 61.51% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,140 shares to 113,370 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 51,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,440 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.47 million for 44.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $12.87 million activity. SHARP DOUGLAS S had sold 2,546 shares worth $336,327 on Tuesday, February 12. RAWSON RICHARD G also sold $529,354 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. Shares for $3.76M were sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $1.02M were sold by MINCKS JAY E.