As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Stadion Money Management Has Cut Position by $321,981; Etrade Capital Management Holds Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 23,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 156,534 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 133,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 5,989 shares to 15,281 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,923 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Under Threat From a Chinese Chipmaker? – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 3 Long-Term Dividend Payers Offer a High Forward Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 343,181 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 305,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lockheed Martin’s Meridian, Miss., Facility Celebrates 50th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin lands hypersonic weapons contract; some work coming to Texas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 17,622 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 7,758 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 628 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 2,319 shares. Ohio-based Summit Fincl Strategies has invested 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 70,421 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential Finance reported 783,131 shares. 100 were reported by Arcadia Management Mi. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advsr has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Whalerock Point Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 1,310 shares. First Western Cap reported 978 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 98,957 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 5,574 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 7,904 shares in its portfolio.