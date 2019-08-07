As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Franklin Street Advisors Has Decreased Position by $7.30 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1,049 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 25,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $366.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.41 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares to 64,674 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares to 41,042 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

