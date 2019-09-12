As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Its Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $58.88 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 126,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.81 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $381.55. About 959,130 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $13.62 during the last trading session, reaching $289.66. About 1.82M shares traded or 52.80% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 3,295 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bessemer Grp invested in 0.89% or 730,533 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,119 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 1,480 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1.98M were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Barbara Oil has 1.77% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,500 shares. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 50,697 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp owns 3,089 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Dt Inv Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California-based Btr Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Century Companies accumulated 0.33% or 905,990 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin Wins $107.4M Deal to Support CH-53K Aircraft – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 65,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.40M shares to 8.30M shares, valued at $2.43 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 43,756 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 142,720 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,605 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 18,413 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. Nomura Holdings Incorporated holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 11,841 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 338 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 31,377 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.01% or 118 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fil Limited reported 0.09% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 237,939 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited Liability reported 5,000 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd holds 2,004 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Illumina (ILMN) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, ILMN – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina News: Why ILMN Stock Is Plummeting – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EIX, TTD, ILMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.