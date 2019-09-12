As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted by $481.33 Million Its Stake; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding Held by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.87M, up from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 194,788 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,197 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53B, up from 2,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $387.1. About 309,099 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 34,255 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 21,038 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 38,198 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,884 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 143,100 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Leavell Inv Management has invested 1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Farmers Trust holds 2,911 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company invested in 35,057 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,334 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 511 shares. Hm Payson And Company holds 0.1% or 8,003 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 18 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Corp holds 1,771 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 315,685 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and Elon Musk expects to fly Starship soon â€” the rocket that will take humans to Mars – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 1,211 shares to 117,766 shares, valued at $3.62 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,813 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,732 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 48,670 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,288 shares. 1.68M were reported by Steadfast Capital Lp. 23,467 were accumulated by Asset Management One. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp holds 35,761 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 238,218 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.04% or 163,203 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 24,500 shares to 414,075 shares, valued at $71.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,756 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).