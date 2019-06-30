As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Altfest L J & Company Lifted Its Holding; King Wealth Management Group Position In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Upped

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 242.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,360 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,578 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Cap Mngmt reported 1.81% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quadrant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.66% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,382 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prns LP holds 0.34% or 9,628 shares in its portfolio. City Holding Communications has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3,632 shares. Brown Advisory owns 122,321 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) invested in 306,763 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 245,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. James Investment Rech owns 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 400 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd holds 57,735 shares. Ckw Group, Hawaii-based fund reported 900 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.43% stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 3,148 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 875 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,945 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 133 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 3,077 shares. Zacks Management reported 135,974 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested in 68 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oakmont holds 10.53% or 249,111 shares. Aviance Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 0.65% or 7,614 shares. Sol invested in 2,650 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.27% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ameritas Invest reported 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Centurylink Management Communication accumulated 4,512 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,972 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 41,573 are owned by Cibc Ww Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F.

